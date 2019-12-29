|
Anna "Andzia" M. Senich, 94, surrounded by her sons, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 27.
Anna was a resident of Providence Place, Pottsville, since 2013 and formerly resided in Minersville.
Born Nov. 9, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Amelia (Levitsky) Kulchinsky.
Anna attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and was a 1943 graduate of Minersville High School. She was active in the drama club and frequently serenaded her grandchildren with "Your Eyes, Your Lips, Your Hair" from one of her high school musicals. During World War II, she proudly volunteered to be a "Rosy the Riveter" to help with the civilian war effort. Anna spent many productive years in the work force with various employers, including Philadelphia Naval Depot and Nunemacher Chevrolet. She retired in 1991 after a long and successful career with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Peter, and children, Peter J. and Michele A. Hesse. Her siblings, Stacia Shutt, Joseph Kulchinsky, Mary Voytas, Walter Kulchinsky, Sophie Morgalis, Helen Machamer and Bertha Schumacher also predeceased her.
Andzia was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, now St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish, Minersville. She was an active member of Married Women's Sodality and volunteered many hours "pinching pierogies" for Polish Day.
She loved music and polka dancing; enjoyed bus trips to the casinos and was an avid bingo player. Anna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. To know her was to love her.
Her son, Gregory J. and his wife, Gail, of Llewellyn, and Francis X., of Minersville, survive her. She was a doting Nana to her grandchildren, Krista Demcher (Brian), of Forest Hill, Md., Kara Zimmerman (Match), of Owings Mills, Md., Scott Hesse (Vicki), of Palo Alto, and Brian Hesse. Great-Nana Anna was blessed with great- grandchildren, Ava, Emme and Bennett Demcher, Annabelle and Talullah Zimmerman (little sister arriving in April), Seth and Kaden Hesse, Amanda Fisher and Zachary Hehr; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins and friends.
Anna will always be remembered for her patient, kind heart and her calm, generous spirit. Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Providence Place and Compassus Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion given to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andzia's memory to St. Matthew Evangelist Memorial Fund, C/O 538 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish, 139 Spruce St., Minersville, with interment in St. Stanislaus No. 1 Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J.Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Anna's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019