Anna M. Shukausky, 89, of Upper Macungie Township, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Whitehall Manor.



She was the loving wife of Leonard J. Shukausky. They were married for 57 years on July 22, 2018.



Born in Tuscarora, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Marcovich Stancavage.



Anna was a 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School. She was an office worker at Sprite Manufacturing in Tamaqua until retiring.



She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield, where she volunteered many times in assisting food preparation for the St. Joseph Parish Festival.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stancavage, Jr.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, An-thony C. Shukausky of Upper Macungie Township; grandchildren, Ryan A. Shukausky and Kaitlin L. Shukausky; sister-in-law, Claire Stancavage of Tuscarora; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Francis M. and Mary Ann Shukausky of Ashland; nephews, Mark Stancavage of Tuscarora, Francis J. Shukausky of Berwick and Michael Shukausky of Los Angeles, Calif.; nieces, Ann Dougherty of Denver, Colo., Clare Stancavage of Bechtelsville, Rita Deimler of Hurdle Mills, N.C., and Lynn Shukausky of Gilberton.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. A calling hour will be held 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Ar-rangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA,



Anna M. Shukausky, 89, of Upper Macungie Township, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Whitehall Manor.She was the loving wife of Leonard J. Shukausky. They were married for 57 years on July 22, 2018.Born in Tuscarora, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Marcovich Stancavage.Anna was a 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School. She was an office worker at Sprite Manufacturing in Tamaqua until retiring.She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield, where she volunteered many times in assisting food preparation for the St. Joseph Parish Festival.She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stancavage, Jr.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, An-thony C. Shukausky of Upper Macungie Township; grandchildren, Ryan A. Shukausky and Kaitlin L. Shukausky; sister-in-law, Claire Stancavage of Tuscarora; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Francis M. and Mary Ann Shukausky of Ashland; nephews, Mark Stancavage of Tuscarora, Francis J. Shukausky of Berwick and Michael Shukausky of Los Angeles, Calif.; nieces, Ann Dougherty of Denver, Colo., Clare Stancavage of Bechtelsville, Rita Deimler of Hurdle Mills, N.C., and Lynn Shukausky of Gilberton.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. A calling hour will be held 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Ar-rangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA, www.jsburkholder.com . Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA 18069, or to Catholic Charities, 900 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103.

