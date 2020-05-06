|
Anna M. Smith, 94, of Fountain, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1925, in Hubley Township, a daughter of the late Gurney Smeltz and Gabrielle Wiest Smeltz.
Anna was a graduate of the former Hubley Township High School. She was a member of United Church of Christ, Fountain.
Anna enjoyed crocheting and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Malcolm L. Smith.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Bowman, of Valley View, and by three sons.
Due to current public health concerns, services will be private. Burial will be made in Fountain Community Cemetery. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
