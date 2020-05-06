Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Smith Obituary
Anna M. Smith, 94, of Fountain, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1925, in Hubley Township, a daughter of the late Gurney Smeltz and Gabrielle Wiest Smeltz.

Anna was a graduate of the former Hubley Township High School. She was a member of United Church of Christ, Fountain.

Anna enjoyed crocheting and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Malcolm L. Smith.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Bowman, of Valley View, and by three sons.

Due to current public health concerns, services will be private. Burial will be made in Fountain Community Cemetery. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -