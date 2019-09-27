|
Anna M. (Snyder) Wynosky, 97, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Sept. 25 at her home in Minersville.
Born Aug. 5, 1922, she was a daughter of Joseph and Adele Snyder.
She worked for the Snyder family store in New Philadelphia as a teenager. Following high school, she worked as a secretary for the War Department during World War II in New Jersey. After her time with the War Department, she returned home to start a family.
She is survived by her four children, David Wynosky, whom she resided with, of Minersville, Janice McLaughlin (Richard), of Langhorne, Charles Wynosky (Mary Ann), of Minersville, and Lois Prestileo (Richard), of Pottsville; seven grandchildren, Matthew McLaughlin (Jackie), of Langhorne, Cristopher McLaughlin, of Ambler, Dr. Meghan Wynosky-Dolfi (Dr. Douglas), of West Norriton, Ryan Wynosky (Ashley), of Pottsville, Richard Prestileo (Elaina), of Pottsville, Jason Prestileo (Jill), of Pottsville, and Michelle DiBaggio (Michael), of Saint Clair; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee McLaughlin, Annabelle Dolfi, Aiden Dolfi, Bria Prestileo, Michael Prestileo, Spencer Prestileo, Vincent Prestileo and Victor DiBaggio. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patricia Snyder, of New Philadelphia, and Helen Manfredi, of Hazleton.
Anna was a voracious reader. She was a very artistic and creative woman. She loved her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was a devoted Catholic with a strong faith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, Attn: Parkway Run & Walk, P.O. Box 40930, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or at chop.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=9024.
