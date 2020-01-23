Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Anna Mae Costy

Anna Mae Costy Obituary
Anna Mae Costy, 82, of 452 Thwing Street, Saint Clair, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Born Nov. 24, 1937, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Hrichak) Tobin.

She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and ILGWU.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Costy, Dec. 14, 2013, and brother, Richard Tobin.

Surviving are daughters, Colleen A Macczak and her husband, Scott, of Mohnton, Marissa Costy-Hardner and her husband, Mark, of Saint Clair; son, Scott R. Costy, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Shane Zebertavage, of Pottstown, Drew Zebertavage and his wife, Meaghan, of Muhlenburg, Jordan Marie Costy, of Ohio, Cole Costy, of Pittsburgh; one great-granddaughter, Nora Zebertavage; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Monsignor William F. Glosser will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
