Anna Mae Herring, 84, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Keystone Villa in Blandon.



Born Nov. 28, 1934, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Granger Brown.



She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Reading.



Anna Mae and her husband enjoyed power walking with other couples. She also loved painting, crafting, ceramics and her grandchildren.



Preceding her in death were three brothers, Donald Brown, Arnold Brown and Landis Brown.



Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Sterling E. Herring; two daughters, Debra and husband, Jack Sensenig, of Sinking Spring, and Wanda and husband, Kirk Weinman, of West Lawn; six grandchildren, Kristy, Jason, Nicole, Ashley, Zachary and Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Adalynn, Devon, Gavin and Landon; brother, Larry "Chico" Brown, of Pine Grove.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with the Rev. Randall Grossman officiating. There will be a viewing from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove.



139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

