Born in Pottsville on Oct. 23, 1937, she was a daughter of the late August and Edith Wagner Onavage.



She was the loving wife of Paul B. Lazarchick. The couple would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this June.



Anna Mae was a member of Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Schuylkill Haven.



She was formerly employed by Plain and Fancy Donut Shop, Schuylkill Haven.



Anna Mae loved children and enjoyed many years of babysitting and serving as a foster parent.



She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan.



In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter, Paula Lazarchick, Cressona; a son, Dean Lazarchick, husband of Lorena, Schuylkill Haven; three grandchildren, Todd and Jeffrey Lazarchick, and Carter McLaughlin; two sisters, Shirley Martin, New Hampshire, and Rhea Williams, North Carolina; a brother, Roland Onavage, West Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Anna Mae is also preceded in death by several siblings including Margot Pogera, June Trudeau, Clyde and Bud Onavage, and Erma Reed.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bible Tabernacle Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Douglas Schwenk officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience.



