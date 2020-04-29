|
|
Anna Mae Wegener, 83, of Conyngham, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born April 30, 1936, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Namer and Jennie (Spleen) Asief and spent the past 62 years in Conyngham.
Anna Mae was the parish secretary of St. John Bosco RC Church, Sugarloaf, for 17 years, where she was also a member. She was also the owner and proprietor of Wegener Tours for many years. She was a past president of St. John Bosco Alter and Rosary Society, Valley Lionettes and Ladies Golf League at Berwick Golf Club. Anna Mae was an avid golfer and bowler, and she loved playing bridge with Conyngham Bridge Club. When her hands were itchy, she also enjoyed trips to the casino.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Francis Wegener, who passed away May 2, 1987; a daughter, Marie Wegener, who passed away in July 2001; two sisters, Mary Jane Knarr and Jeanette Asief.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Wegener and his wife, Cathy, of Fleetwood, Matthew Wegener, of Conyngham, and Philip Wegener and his wife, Trisha, of Mountain Top; four grandchildren, Michael Wegener and his wife, Amber, and Chelsea, Stephen and Elizabeth Wegener; a great-granddaughter, Christie; grandnieces and nephews in Delaware and Maryland.
Her funeral will be held with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Bosco RC Church at a date and time to be announced. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Hug your kids and always remember to say I love you. Plant a red geranium - her favorite flower.Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA, c/o The Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18072, or online at www.jdrf.org. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2020