Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Anna Mae Yushinsky Obituary
Anna Mae Yushinsky, 97, Quakake, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1.

Anna was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Hazleton, a daughter of the late Mary Christina Denar.

She was the wife of the late Andrew Yushinsky.

She and her husband owned and operated Andy's Bar in Tamaqua for many years.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Carol Boyer, of Quakake. She is also survived by grandson, James Lawall and his wife, Karen, of Barnesville; two great-granddaughters, Alyssa McLaughlin and her husband, Norman, of Port Carbon, Brittany Miller and her husband, Archie, of Ashland; two great-great-granddaughters, Ava and Ellie Miller.

Interment will be private at convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
