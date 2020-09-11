Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Gordon Obituary

Anna Marie Gordon, 92, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born July 13, 1928, in Framingham, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Gomes) Chaves, both immigrants of Portugal.

She was the wife of Leon E. Gordon. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.

In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Armindo and Adolf Chaves.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Karen (Pat) Cauller, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Theresa (Corky) Umbenhaur, of Auburn; one son, Dennis (Carol) Gordon, of Auburn; grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) Umbenhaur, Jill (Keith) Kirby, Matthew (Brittany) Cauller, Stacey (Mike) Cowan, Laura (Ben) Miller and Emily Gordon; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brady and Alex Umbenhaur, Cohen and Avery Kirby, Claire and Kate Cauller and Penelope Miller; one sister, Irene Calvao, of Massachusetts.

Anna was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. She also belonged to Schuylkill County Floral Club and Senior Citizens Craft Club. She volunteered with Schuylkill County Community Volunteers in Action knitting hats, gloves and scarves for children, which she won an award for. She also made afghans for nursing home residents. She enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, traveling, crocheting, flower gardening and designing and sewing clothes. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Anna was a retired seamstress.

Services and interment will be held privately. To extend online condolences visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -