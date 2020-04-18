Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Live Streamed on the All Saints Parish Facebook Page
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Ruby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie "Kookie" Ruby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie "Kookie" Ruby Obituary
Anna Marie "Kookie" Ruby, 72, of Kelayres, passed away Thursday morning at her home.

Born in Kelayres, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Angeline (Cesario) Perna.

She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, Kookie was first employed in the area garment industry and later as a hostess/waitress for area restaurants.

Kookie was widowed at an early age. She worked hard and lived for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking casino trips with her sister. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Martin T. Ruby, and brothers, Anthony and Frank Perna.

Surviving are her son, Robert Ruby and wife, Rose, of Drums; daughter, Janine Vigoda and husband, Bernard, of Port Carbon; son, Kevin Ruby and wife, Cammy, of Hazle Township; grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsey, Robert, Philip, Joseph and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mason; sister, Angeline "Dolly" Marchalk, aunt, Maureen Cesario, both of Kelayres; nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday on the All Saints Parish Facebook page. Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -