Anna Marie "Kookie" Ruby, 72, of Kelayres, passed away Thursday morning at her home.
Born in Kelayres, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Angeline (Cesario) Perna.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, Kookie was first employed in the area garment industry and later as a hostess/waitress for area restaurants.
Kookie was widowed at an early age. She worked hard and lived for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking casino trips with her sister. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Martin T. Ruby, and brothers, Anthony and Frank Perna.
Surviving are her son, Robert Ruby and wife, Rose, of Drums; daughter, Janine Vigoda and husband, Bernard, of Port Carbon; son, Kevin Ruby and wife, Cammy, of Hazle Township; grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsey, Robert, Philip, Joseph and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mason; sister, Angeline "Dolly" Marchalk, aunt, Maureen Cesario, both of Kelayres; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday on the All Saints Parish Facebook page. Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020