Anna May (Marcinko) Rettzo, 81, a resident of Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born May 13, 1938, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Podelko) Marcinko.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School.
Prior to her retirement, Anna May was employed in food preparation at Shenandoah Senior Center.
She was of the Catholic faith. Anna May enjoyed polkas and was a big fan of Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James "Jimmy" Rettzo, and two brothers.
Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer Koncsler and her husband, Keith, of Shenandoah, Janet Macker, of Shenandoah, and Mary Ann Spevak and her husband, Donald, of Hazleton; two sons, James Rettzo Jr., of Mahanoy City, and Robert Zahay, of Drums; two granddaughters, Lilianna Rettzo and Christina Spevak; one grandson, Donald Spevak; nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
