Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna P. "Nancy" King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna P. "Nancy" King Obituary

Anna P. "Nancy" King, 87, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday evening at Schuylkill Center Genesis, Pottsville.

Born July 29, 1933, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Anna K. (Camfield) King.

She was a Pottsville Catholic High School graduate and received her RN degree from Atlantic City Hospital, later retiring in 1995 as an RN at Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.

Ann was a former member of Mary Queen of Peace, Pottsville, and a current member of St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James and Bernard King; sisters, Margaret Steele and Lorraine Kolessar; fiancé, Michael G. O'Boyle.

She is survived by sister, Joan Selinko, of Pottsville, nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. A private interment will be held in St. Patrick's No. 3 Cemetery. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the King family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -