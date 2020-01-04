|
|
Anna S. Wythe, 91, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
She was born June 6, 1928, in Saint Clair. Anna was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Turolis.
She was a former member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and worked at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, as a dietary aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Wythe, who passed away in 1996. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melanie Wythe, who passed away in 1999; two brothers, Bernard Turolis and Anthony Turoli; two sisters, Adele Smith and Rosemary Kintzer.
Anna is survived by a son, Thomas C. Wythe, husband of Kathy, of Saint Clair; a daughter, Lisa Forstburg, wife of Robert, of Macungie; a granddaughter, Jennifer Thompson, wife of Bobby, of Lititz; a granddaughter, Michelle Blommel,wife of Victor, of Saint Clair; a grandson, Michael Wythe, fiance of Molly Keck, of Pottsville; a granddaughter, Megan Forstburg, of Macungie; a great-granddaughter, Kambria Blommel, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser, officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020