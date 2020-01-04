Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Wythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna S. Wythe


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna S. Wythe Obituary
Anna S. Wythe, 91, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

She was born June 6, 1928, in Saint Clair. Anna was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Turolis.

She was a former member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and worked at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, as a dietary aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Wythe, who passed away in 1996. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melanie Wythe, who passed away in 1999; two brothers, Bernard Turolis and Anthony Turoli; two sisters, Adele Smith and Rosemary Kintzer.

Anna is survived by a son, Thomas C. Wythe, husband of Kathy, of Saint Clair; a daughter, Lisa Forstburg, wife of Robert, of Macungie; a granddaughter, Jennifer Thompson, wife of Bobby, of Lititz; a granddaughter, Michelle Blommel,wife of Victor, of Saint Clair; a grandson, Michael Wythe, fiance of Molly Keck, of Pottsville; a granddaughter, Megan Forstburg, of Macungie; a great-granddaughter, Kambria Blommel, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser, officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -