|
|
Anna Siminitus passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at the Highlands in Wyomissing, having lived a full life of 92 years.
Anna was born Anna Kofka in Forestville. She married Vince Siminitus, her husband of 64 years, and raised her family in Minersville before settling in Shillington. She was a dedicated and loving full-time wife, mother and household manager who resumed part-time work only after her children completed their schooling.
Anna was a skilled cook and baker, so much so that her children created a cookbook with their favorite family recipes to make sure they could continue to enjoy them and pass them on to future generations. Outside the home and family, polka dancing was her primary source of joy and entertainment, and the source of a strong lifelong network of good friends.
Anna is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Vincent J. Siminitus.
She is survived by her sister, Pearl Hutsko, of Linglestown; her three children, Vincent Siminitus and his wife, Jacquelyn Siminitus, of San Mateo, Calif., Nancy Franckowiak and her husband, Frank Franckowiak, of Reading, Janet Harner and her husband, Brad Harner, of York; her five grandchildren, Michael Siminitus, Lisa Kalamar, Steven, Scott and Mark Harner; nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. John Baptist De La Salle Parish, Shillington, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2019