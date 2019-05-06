Anna Skasko, 99, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday.
Anna's survivors include her two children, Joseph Skasko and Mary Ann Pupo. You may remember Anna from St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Join Anna's family for her gathering at 10 a.m. and Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, 717-766-3421. Read Anna's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait and sign Anna's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2019