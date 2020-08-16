Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna T. (Bishop) Bogden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna T. (Bishop) Bogden Obituary

Anna T. (Bishop) Bogden, 95, a former resident of Shenandoah, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born Aug. 4, 1925, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Franks) Bishop.

She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School.

Anna was employed as a bookkeeper for the former Swift and Co., Shenandoah, and was last employed by Vito Rinaldi, Shenandoah.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, and the former Annunciation BVM Church.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, William A. Bogden, on March 9, 2019; her grandson, T.J. Reese; her sister, Joan. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her son, Thomas J. Reese and his wife, Donna, of Ringtown, and her great-grandson, Derrick Reese, Denver, Colo.

Private services and interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -