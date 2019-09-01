|
Annamarie Ricciardi, 75, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, at her residence.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Jan. 20, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Anna (Rasmussen) and Frank Jaeger. She was the wife of Peter Ricciardi.
She was employed by Chase Manhattan Bank, N.Y.
Annamarie was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Jaeger Jr.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Brian; daughter, Kerry; two grandchildren; brother, Gary.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Family requests donations be made to Tower Health Medical Center, Reading, PA 19610. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
