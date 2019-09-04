|
Anne H. Trauger, 96, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miner's Campus, Coaldale.
Born in Belle Valley, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Hudasky) Hano.
Anne was a 1941 graduate of Lansford High School and went on to attend the New York Phoenix Art Institute. Her love of fashion made her perfectly suited for her career as a buyer of accessories and jewelry for the former Bright's Department Store, where she reveled in her buying excursions to New York City.
A devoted member of St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church, Lansford, Anne served on the church guild, cemetery board, as a ladies' aide member, and as secretary and historian. She also provided genealogy and Slovak to English translation services.
Anne was lovingly known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also known for her stitch-perfect knit creations, delicious ethnic dishes and baked goods, as well as her dedication to her Slovak heritage. Her adventurous spirit led her back to Slovakia in 1994, where she was able to reconnect with family members, with whom she remained in contact.
Anne was preceded in death by husbands, John Prekopa, Rufus F. Lazzell and Kenneth C. Trauger; daughter, Karen Ann Reehl; son, John Robert Lazzell; brother, George Hano.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Charles William Reehl Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Reehl) Karnish, wife of Glen Karnish, Megan (Reehl) Eagen, wife of Thomas Eagen, and Charles William Reehl III; great-grandchildren, Austin Glen Karnish, Brenna Jennifer Karnish, Tommi Karen Eagen and Zane Joseph Eagen; stepdaughter, Cheryl Messina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, PA 18232, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made in Anne's name to St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church. Interment will be in St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church Cemetery, Summit Hill. Funeral services have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Anne can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
