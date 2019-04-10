Anne Hughes Skidmore passed on April 7 from a long illness.
She was born to William and Rose Hughes in Glasgow, Scotland, July, 22, 1944.
Anne was married to James H. Skidmore Jr. for 55 years. They lived in East Brunswick, N.J., Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Lincoln, Del.
Anne retired from the New Brunswick school system as a teacher's aide.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose; stepmother, Margaret Hughes; brother, Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, James; brother, Campbell (Elizabeth); sons, Stephen (Donna) and Gordon (Karen); four grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
