Anne M. Boyle, 86, of Camp Hill, daughter of the late Nellie and Jay Doyle, of Mahanoy City, died June 26, 2019.



Anne was a graduate of St. Canicus and Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1950. She graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown and Lebanon Valley College.



She retired with more than 30 years of service from the state Department of Health as a public health nursing supervisor.



Anne was a member of Good Shepherd Church in Camp Hill, where she was a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Helping Hands ministry, Council of Catholic Women and the Caring Team that made hospital visits. She was also a member of Seton Club, Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, a volunteer at Holy Spirit Hospital, and a charter member of Messiah College Nursing Honor Society and board of directors of Alcoholism Services Inc.



Anne was a former member of the Cumberland County Emergency Management Team and served as the medical coordinator during the TMI incident.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen T. Doyle.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas D. Boyle, and her sister, Mary Pompei, of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Good Shepherd Church, Camp Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church, 3435 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019