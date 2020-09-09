Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Anne M. Coleman Obituary

Anne M. Coleman, 54, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, at her residence in Pottsville.

Born on March 11, 1966, she was a daughter o the late Edward (Doug) and Margaret Stutz Coleman.

Anne was a 1984 Saint Clair Area graduate.

During her lifetime, she worked as a certified nurse's aide and as a secretary; she also worked in retail, restaurants, banking, warehousing and sales.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, the Rev. Edward W. Coleman, Patrick and Michael.

Anne is survived by her children, Colin, of New Philadelphia, Brianna Osceles, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Eiler, of Auburn; a sister, Maragaret Arbushites, of Auburn; brothers, William (Terry Nevada), Bear, of Delaware, and Christopher (Lisa Wallace), of New Philadelphia; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, her faithful canine companion, Duke

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Thomas Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and interment at the family's convenience. Attendees are reminded of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's name to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
