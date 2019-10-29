|
|
Anne M. Newton, 56, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at her home.
Born June 10, 1963, she was a daughter of the late William H. Newton Sr. and the late Germaine Miller Newton.
She was a 1981 graduate of Minersville Area High School. She was employed by Compass Rose Care Ltd.
Anne, known as "Annie" to her family and friends, was routinely the "life of the party" wherever she went. Her presence was guaranteed to lighten the mood of any event, especially when she would entertain others with funny stories and jokes that were often accompanied by colorful four-letter words. Anne's carefree spirit and ability to make even the darkest days a little brighter won't be forgotten. If you were fortunate to call Anne your family member or friend, without a doubt you knew she had your back and would defend you, no matter the circumstances. Anne's love for her children, her affinity for animals, her pleasure of cooking for others, and her sense of humor will be cherished by those who will remember her. She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Travis Newton.
Anne is survived by three sons, Quentin Newton, of Minersville, Nathan Newton, of Raleigh, N.C., and Patrick Schuster, of Minersville; three siblings, Gerard Newton (spouse, Nancy), of Pottsville, Bernadette Davenport (spouse, Earl), of Norwegian Township, and William H. Newton Jr. (spouse, Cheryl), of Minersville; her companion, James Quandel, Branch Township; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 until 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be private.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019