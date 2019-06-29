Home

Anne Marie "Pete" Bosavage

Anne Marie "Pete" Bosavage Obituary
Anne Marie "Pete" Bova Bosavage, 78, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, in New Ringgold at the home of her son, James.

Pete was born in Milford, Conn., May 4, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Antoinette Torzillo and George Arnold.

She was previously employed as a nursing assistant at Broad Mountain Manor in Frackville.

She was a Dodgers fan who loved to read, loved the beach, and very much enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a strong woman with a beautiful soul, and touched the hearts of many. She had so much love to give, and made everyone feel like they were part of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Pete will be dearly missed by her husband, Ronald Bosavage, and their dog, LuLu.

Pete was preceded in death by two sons, David and Steven Bova; two sisters, Diane Hummel and Colleen McFadden.

She is survived by three sons, James Bova (Karen), of New Ringgold, Michael Bova (Lynn), of Newport News, Va., and Danny Bova, of Shenandoah; two sisters, Connie Colligon and Carol Cagnetti, of Bristol; one brother, George "Sonny" Arnold, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and friends who were like family.

At the request of Pete, services will not be held. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019
