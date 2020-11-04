Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Anne Marie Brennan, 71, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Schweikert Bettinger.

She was a 1967 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, and she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kutztown University. She was a second-grade teacher for 13 years in local parochial schools, including St. Mary Star of the Sea, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was also a substitute teacher in the Schuylkill Haven school district. She was later employed in the bakery department at Giant Food Stores, Cressona.

She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Pottsville.

Preceding her in death were her two siblings, Thomas Bettinger and Mary Lou Spotts.

Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Richard Brennan, with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage on Oct. 18; two daughters, Angela Brennan, of Schuylkill Haven, and Lora Jean Pugliese (spouse, Joseph), of Hamburg; a grandson, Zachary Ryan Brennan. She is also survived by three siblings, Michael Bettinger (spouse, Nancy), of Gordon, Paul Bettinger, of Branchdale, and Kathleen Eichenberg, of Minersville; nieces and nephew.

The family will accept visitors at 9 a.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 S. Second St., Pottsville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Visitors and attendees can enter the church only at the Centre Street entrance, and they are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in the columbarium on the grounds of the Chapel of Resurrection in Charles Baber Cemetery, 1400 W. Market St., Pottsville. The family prefers donations to Preservation Fund for the Chapel of the Resurrection, 200 S. Second St., Pottsville. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
