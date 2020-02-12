Home

Anne-Marie Eagan Obituary
Anne-Marie (Bergin) Eagan, 66, of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.

Born March 9, 1953, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Gerard Bergin and Adel (Read) Bergin.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick Eagan; one son, Frederick G. Eagan; one daughter, Nancy Eagan and husband, John; one granddaughter, Abigail; one sister, Mary Potortie and husband, Robert.

Service and interment are private. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
