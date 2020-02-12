|
|
Anne-Marie (Bergin) Eagan, 66, of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.
Born March 9, 1953, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Gerard Bergin and Adel (Read) Bergin.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Eagan; one son, Frederick G. Eagan; one daughter, Nancy Eagan and husband, John; one granddaughter, Abigail; one sister, Mary Potortie and husband, Robert.
Service and interment are private. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 12, 2020