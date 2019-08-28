|
Anne P. O'Pake, 81, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Monday morning at home following a lengthy illness.
Born in Lost Creek, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Byrne Caulfield.
She graduated from West Mahanoy Township High School in 1956. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church and the Democratic Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew O'Pake, in 1999; a brother, James Caulfield; a sister, Rose Zimmerman.
Surviving are a daughter, Anne, wife of Michael Malinowski, Reading; sons, Patrick O'Pake and wife, Hope, Womelsdorf, District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and wife, Jeanette, of Pottsville, and Stephen O'Pake and wife, Stacie, of Norristown; grandchildren, Quinn, Peyton, Amanda, Danielle, Michael, Caleigh, Ethan, Brady and Andrew; loving caregiver, Tracey Mahmod; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Mahanoy City Public Library. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
