Anne S. Honyara, 89, of Buck Run, passed away in the loving arms of her grandson, Kevin, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Anne was born in Buck Run, on Dec. 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Anna (Krol) and John Poslosky Sr.
She was the widow of Frank T. Honyara. She was married to her late husband, Frank, on July 30, 1955, in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church by the late Rev. Vladimir E. Kapisinsky. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville, a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1947, and a one-time banker in Washington, D.C. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress having sewed bride dolls, wedding gowns, various other gowns and dresses as well as kitchen curtains. She was an excellent cook, mainly her halupkies and city chicken, of which everyone loved. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Anne's favorite pastime was playing cards with her late husband, Frank. She also loved listening to and singing country music by her favorite singers, George Jones and George Strait.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Slifka, Frank Slifka, Stanley Poslosky and Thomas Poslosky; and sisters, Julia Vinansky and Mary Kraft.
Anne is survived by a daughter, Maryanne Maccarone, of Buck Run; a son, Frank, husband of Linda Honyara, of Summit Station; a brother, John Jr., husband of Mary Ann Poslosky; her grandsons, Kevin, husband of Samantha Maccarone, and Aaron Honyara; her sister-in-law, Bertha Buchkarik; nieces; nephews; cousins; good friends and her best friend, Jennie Kosmisky; as well as the family gray tabby cat, Angel, which she loved dearly.
Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga celebrant. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be in Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 7, 2019