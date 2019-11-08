|
Anne "Mary Anne" Wolfe, Valley View, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her family.
Anne was born in Pottsville, on Nov. 28, 1940, and was a daughter of the late Thomas Bernard and Catherine Duffy O'Reilly.
Anne attended Saint Patrick's School in Pottsville and was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1958, and the Ford School of Business. After graduating from Ford School of Business, Anne was employed in the office of Jacob Boltz Knitting Mills.
Once Anne had children, she devoted her life to her family. During the summers, she took her children swimming every day. She was an active member of Jackson Street and D.H.H. Lengel PTA, as well as serving on the board of directors of the Pottsville YWCA. Anne also cared for several children as their parents worked, and she loved them as her own. Anne loved her family. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events, plays, choral concerts and graduations. She saved the programs from every one. She also helped her in-laws with their grocery store in Klingerstown and her sister, Jane, with her gift store in Pottsville. Anne was an avid reader and loved books about the Kennedy family. Anne was also a skilled seamstress and candy maker. She generously made over 35 pounds of Christmas candy each year. She enjoyed baking cookies and pies for the holidays.
Anne was a past parishioner of Saint Patrick's Church in Pottsville and a current member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Lykens. With her husband, Anne was a Hershey Bears season ticket holder for 30 years and a past member of the Tri-Valley Lions Club.
Anne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Delroy; a son, Brian and wife, Barbara, of Ringtown; a daughter, Karen and her husband, Daniel Turbert, of Colorado; and her beloved grandchildren, Mara, Aden, Liam, Ari and Katie. She is also survived by sisters, Kathleen McGowan and husband, Hugh, and Jane O'Reilly; brothers, Thomas, John, Edward O'Reilly and wife, Lesle; and sisters-in-law, Sang O'Reilly and Peggy Dewitt; as well as nieces, nephews and dear lifelong friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, from the Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church, 732 E. Main St., Lykens. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be private. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or at . Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.
