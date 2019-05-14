Annetta M. Zemencik, 81, of Summit Station, passed away Sunday, May 12, at home.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 12, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William and Kathryn Scheithauer Koch.
She was the loving wife of Edward C. Zemencik. The couple shared 57 years of marriage.
Annetta retired from Rest Haven in 1993, having worked as a nurse's aide for 22 1/2 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn.
In addition to her parents, Annetta was preceded in death by her son, Randy Morgan; all four of her siblings, Helen Kissinger, Jean Davis, Dama Mengel and Janet Johnson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Denise Miller, significant other to Leon Weaver, Orwigsburg; a son, the Rev. Curtis Zemencik, husband of Rebecca, Sacramento; six grandchildren, Heather and her significant other, Joseph, Hollie and her husband, Austin, Jericho, Rose, Jason and his wife, Brittany, and Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Alexys.
Annetta's son, Curtis, will conduct a Celebration of Life memorial service at noon Wednesday, May 15, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held. At the family's request, memorial donations in Annetta's memory may be sent to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Living Memorial Fund, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. To extend online condolences ,visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2019