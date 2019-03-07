Annie E. "Dolly" Keister, 81, of Wiconisco, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27.
A Celebration of Dolly's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, from Faith E.C. Church, Wiconisco, with Pastor Rick Kuhn. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book or for more information, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2019