Annie Fabrizio, 93, of Minersville, passed away Thursday at The Meadows at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born in Ellsworth, Washington County, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Ernestine Angelucci Fabrizio.
She attended Minersville schools, and was employed in the local garment industry.
She was a member of the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville; and was a current member of St. Matthew the Evangelist R.C. Church, Minersville.
Preceding her in death were nine siblings, Philomena Carroll, Theresa Stochi, Concetta Fabrizio, Julia Fabrizio, Mary Fabrizio, Christian Fabrizio, Dominic Fabrizio, John Fabrizio and Frank Fabrizio.
Annie was the last of her immediate family and is survived by nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Matthew the Evangelist R.C. Church, 135 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private in St. Barbara Cemetery, Branch Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
