Annie (Anne) M. Lambert, 85, of Minersville, died Wednesday morning at home surrounded by family.
Born in Selma, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mamie Manes Monk. She was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, where she was a member of the dramatics club and also her class prophet. She met her future husband, Norman, who was originally from Minersville, while he was serving in the Air Force stationed in Selma. When he was transferred to Japan, she traveled to California and boarded a ship to meet him there where they were married. Anne and Norman lived in numerous places during his military career before settling in Minersville in 1970. Anne worked as a demonstrator and design consultant for the former Home Interior and Gifts Inc.
She was a member of Omega Christian Assembly, Westbury, N.Y. Her abiding love for the Lord was evident to all with whom she came in contact. Her love and devotion to her family and extended family knew no bounds. Anne was a sweetheart - always ready with a smile, kind words, meals, a helping hand and was "Mom-Mom" to many. Anne was also a loving, nurturing caregiver for elderly family members, including her in-laws, the late Sarah and Bud Lambert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Lambert, in 2009; her sister, Edna Kelley; her son-in-law, Bill Frantz.
Surviving are four children, Daphne Lambert, with whom she resided and who was her loving caregiver for over 14 years, Nancy Frantz, of Minersville, Drenda "Cherie" Skibiel (Edward), of Orwigsburg, and Richard Lambert (Corrine), of Leslie, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Justin Frantz (Lisa), Paul Skibiel (Rebecca), Charity Ciccone (Paul), Amy Strunk (Peter), Becca Aulenbach (Dan), Josiah Lambert and Michala Lambert; eleven great-grandchildren, Payton, Liam and Finley Frantz, Kristen and Lauren Skibiel, Benjamin and Timothy Ciccone, Annalise and Daniel Strunk, Damien and Willow Aulenbach. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas Monk, of Huntsville, Ala.; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. "Visit www.dutcavich.com."
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020