|
|
Annie Permilla Eckert, 94, of Cressona, passed away Friday, March 6, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born April 30, 1925, in Cressona, she was a daughter of the late Clara (Wolfe) and Louis Schappell.
She was the widow of William Mason Eckert.
She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, and sang in the choir.
She was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1944, and worked as a seamstress in Schuylkill Haven. She devoted her life and time to her husband and children.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Moyer, and half-brother, Clarence Schappell.
Annie is survived by her son, Ronald Eckert, Millsboro, Del.; daughter, Robin Bayliff, wife of Timothy, Cressona; grandchildren, Natasha Bovenkerk, wife of Ross, Kyle Eckert, Tori Massimo, wife of Ralph, and Timothy Bayliff Jr. and fiancee, Elysha; great-grandchildren, Maeby and Roeland Bovenkerk; brother, Kenneth "Sam" Schappell; nieces.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with the Rev. Shawn Van Dyke officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family request donations to First United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 110 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 8, 2020