Annis M. Shadle, 90, formerly of Fountain, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Green Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pitman.
She was born Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Hegins Township, a daughter of the late Elvin R. Huntsinger and the late Eva E. Schwalm Huntsinger.
She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.
Annis was a self-employed beautician for 40 years.
She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Fountain.
Her husband, Monroe J. Shadle, passed away in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, John Huntsinger.
She is survived by a son, Thomas M. Shadle and his wife, Sharon, of Hegins; a daughter, Joanne P. Schwalm, of Hegins; three grandsons, Michael Schwalm, of Hegins, Joel Shadle and his wife, Anjali, of Jamison, and Jesse Shadle and his wife, Kirsten, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Jennifer Shadle and her husband, Corey, of Hegins; two great-granddaughters, Emma Shadle, of Hegins, and Maya Shadle, of Jamison; two great-grandsons, Devan Shadle, of Jamison, and Caleb Shadle, of Hegins; a sister, Ruth Terwilliger, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.
Due to the current public health concerns, services will be private. Burial will be in Fountain Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Fountain Community Center, 213 Dell Road, Hegins, PA 17938. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
