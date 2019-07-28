|
Anthony A. "Tony" Androshick, 88, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Shenandoah and Saint Clair, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.
Born in Saint Clair on April 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Anthony M. and Helen R. (Check) Androshick.
He was a 1949 graduate of the former Saint Clair High School. Tony then attended Temple University and Penn State University. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machine shop instructor at the North Montco Area Vocational Technical School, Lansdale, and the Western Montgomery Vo-Tech.
Mr. Androshick was a decorated Navy veteran, having served his country from January 1951 until December 1954. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Tony was a member of the former Pottsville Catholic War Veterans Post 1051.
He married the former Catherine Zehner, who preceded him in death in 1997. He later married the former Elizabeth T. "Betty" (Grimkowski) Piampi, who survives.
In addition, Tony was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Englewood, Florida, and a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shenandoah. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and the National Education Association (NEA). He was a former member of the Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.
For over 40 years, Tony enjoyed camping at Red Ridge Lake Campground in Zion Grove. During many of those summers he was employed by the campground. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. In his later years, to escape the winter and cooler months of Pennsylvania, he and his wife, Betty, made their home together in Englewood, Florida. While in Florida, he was a member of the Edgewater Club and participated in many of their activities; he especially liked going on the annual cruise. Tony loved being with his family and was delighted in watching his grandchildren grow up.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Catherine Androshick, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Joseph M. Piampi.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth T. "Betty" Androshick, with whom he would have celebrated 20 years of marriage on September 18; one daughter, Marie Androshick, of California; one stepson, Thomas A. Piampi and his wife, Sharon, of Parkville, Maryland; one stepdaughter, Marisa Barusic and her husband, Peter, of Oakridge, North Carolina; his stepdaughter-in-law, Roxana Piampi, of Ringtown; two grandchildren, Ginger Howe, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Maxwell Howe, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three great-grandchildren, Hanna, Ezra and Bennett Howe; five stepgrandchildren, Gia Weinberger, Nicholas Piampi, Zach Piampi, Matthew Barusic and Jacob Barusic; three sisters, Gloria McGeehan, of Lancaster, Mildred Navitsky, of Norristown, and Theresa Yarrish, of Auburn; nieces and nephews with their families; and many friends and fellow campers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Saint Clair. A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund or the Father Walter J. Ciszek Chapel Memorial Fund, both in c/o 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 28, 2019