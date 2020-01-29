Home

Anthony F. and Patricia A. Shandis Obituary
Anthony F. Shandis, 77, and his wife Patricia A. Shandis, 77, of Branchdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, at their home.

Anthony was born in Pottsville, a son of the late Victor and Helen Shandis Koury.

He was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and was a veteran of the Navy. He was retired from the former Exxon Chemical Co., Mar Lin.

Patricia was born in Minersville, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel Raho Patterson.

She was a graduate of Minersville High School and was retired from the local garment industry.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Tabor, and great-granddaughter, Arianna.

They are survived by three children, a daughter, Linda Mullin (husband, Robert), of Minersville; two sons, Ed Shandis (girlfriend, Megan), of Kulpmont, and Robert Shandis, of Orwigsburg. Anthony and Patricia have eight grandchildren, Jessica Mistishen (husband, Michael), of Primrose, Stacie Dockins, of Minersville, Dave Mullin (wife, Noelle), of Newark, Del., Tyler Mullin, of Minersville, Taylor and Evan Shandis, of Orwigsburg, Caleb Shandis, of Minersville, and Mallory Shandis, of Kulpmont. Anthony and Patricia also have three great-grandchildren, Kylee and Carter Mistishen, of Minersville, and Naomi Dockins, of Minersville. Patricia is also survived by a brother, Michael Patterson, of York.

There will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to the Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Anthony and Patricia's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
