Anthony Gabriel Knapp Pena, 34, of Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
Born April 16, 1985, in Austin, Texas, he was a son of Richard and Lisa Behney Finneran, of Harrisburg, and Jerry and Gina Pena, of San Antonio, Texas.
He was a 2003 graduate of Dauphin County Vo-Tech.Anthony was an operations manager for Western Power Sports.
He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Maverick fan.
Anthony was a beautiful soul, kindhearted, generous and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Even after his death, his legacy will live on in those who have been recipients of his organ donations. He was quick witted, and had a crooked smile that crept across his face. His ability to make people laugh will be sorely missed. He loved animals. He had a circle of close friends that called themselves the lost and found crew. He especially loved his close knit family and most of all, had a special bond with his mother.
Preceding him in death were his great-grandparents, Mardelle and Willard Knapp; granddad, Leroy L. Dinger; uncle, Wayne McHenry; grandfather, Guadalupe Pena; grandparents, Elena and Nicholas Lopez; his loving dog, Brodie.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Christopher and Samantha Pena; stepsisters, Erica Finneran and Jennifer Yerkov; nephew, Joey Turns; G-Ma, Sallie Knapp Dinger; grandmother, Eva Pena; grandparents, Dennis and Leona Behney; girlfriend, Clarissa Noll; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019