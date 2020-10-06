Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Anthony J. "Tony" Benedict Sr.

Anthony J. "Tony" Benedict Sr., 86, of Pottsville, passed away Monday morning at his residence with his family by his side.

Born Aug. 31, 1934, in Palo Alto, he was a son of the late Nunzio and Mary (Pignattelli ) Benedict.

Tony was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, Port Carbon, and a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, Cressona.

He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Era.

Tony, also known as Mr. B., was a well-known, self-employed businessman in the Pottsville community. He was co-owner of Bur-Ben, in "downtown" Llewellyn, for several years, a manager at Necho Allen Hotel for 10 years, and then in 1977, he purchased Pottsville Moving and Storage, retiring in 2005.

He was a former member of Pottsville Rotary Club and Pottsville Club.

Tony was an avid golfer. He loved his God and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Tassone.

Tony is survived by his wife, Joan (Jelus) Benedict, to whom he was married 59 years; two sons, Anthony J. Benedict Jr., of Tempe, Ariz., and Marc Benedict, of Pottsville.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. Randy Ott officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment in Charles Baber Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Tony's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Grace Evangelical Free Church Memorial Fund, 1010 Graeff St., Cressona, PA 17929. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
