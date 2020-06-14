Home

Anthony J. "Tony" Cuff

Anthony J. "Tony" Cuff Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Cuff, 71, of Panama City, Fla., and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly June 9 , 2020.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Cuff.

He was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.

He was the owner of the former Schuylkill Beverage and Cuffy's Quarts, Shenandoah.

He leaves behind a sister, Mickey (Cuff) Flynn with Dan; a cousin, Joey Benedict with Allen; a nephew, Patrick Flynn.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Jack Murray at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020
