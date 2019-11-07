|
Anthony J. DiBartholomeo, 99, of Eagle Rock, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Born in Harrison, N.J., Oct. 28, 1920, he was a son of the late Joseph and Concetta (Tataglione) DiBartholomeo and spent the past two years in Shenandoah, after moving from Eagle Rock and previously from Cranberry, N.J.
Anthony was a retired lithographer for Litho Art, New York City, and was a member of the Lithographer's Union. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served with the Army Corps of Engineers. He enjoyed playing golf, softball and ping-pong. He and his wife Agnes were fantastic dancers who loved to dance.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife of 70 years, the former Agnes T. Bambola, who passed away Aug. 12, 2014, and three sisters.
Surviving are three daughters, Janice Farkas and her husband, Robert, of Eagle Rock, Carol Karr, of Melbourne, Fla., and Joan Tassie and her husband, Mark, of Pawley's Island, S.C.; a grandson, Gregory Lager, of Melbourne, Fla.; a great-grandson, Ryder Lager; a brother, Joseph DiBartholomeo and his wife, Marianne, Kearny, of N.J.; nieces and nephews.
His funeral will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
