Anthony J. Hudec Jr., 71, of Duncott, Cass Township, passed away on June 14 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony and Marie Jefferson Hudec.



He attended Cass Township schools and was a 1965 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.



He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He first worked for Reading Anthracite and J.B. Electric, Minersville. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013.



He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Minersville. He was also a life member of the Independent Hose Company, Minersville, and a member of South Cass Citizens Fire Company.



He was preceded in death by a niece, Jessica Polgar, in 2014.



Tony is survived by a daughter, Heather Philips, Lake Wynonah; two granddaughters, Shannon and Sonia Philips; two sisters, Marineitta Glancy (spouse, Jonathan), Orlando, and Mia Boldish (spouse, Dr. David Boldish), Honesdale.



Relatives and friends may visit with the family at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Interment with military honors will be in St. Vincent de Paul No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to Minersville Fire Rescue, 511 Sunbury St, Minersville, PA 17954, or to South Cass Citizen's Fire Company, 15 High Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.dutcavich.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019