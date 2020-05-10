Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
St. Richard Roman Catholic Church
799 Barnesville Road
Barnesville, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Krick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Krick Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Krick Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. Krick Jr., 74, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Anthony was the loving husband of Mary Catherine (Nee Wolfgang) Krick.

He was an active member of St. Richard Roman Catholic Church.

Anthony had a great love of cars, sports and most of all, his family and friends.

Surviving is his son, Anthony (Rebekah) Krick. Also surviving is a sister, Dolores (Thomas) Finlan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 799 Barnesville Road, Barnesville. Burial to follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Funeral services are private by the request of the family. Alleva Funeral Home Inc., Paoli, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -