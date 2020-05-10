|
Anthony J. Krick Jr., 74, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Anthony was the loving husband of Mary Catherine (Nee Wolfgang) Krick.
He was an active member of St. Richard Roman Catholic Church.
Anthony had a great love of cars, sports and most of all, his family and friends.
Surviving is his son, Anthony (Rebekah) Krick. Also surviving is a sister, Dolores (Thomas) Finlan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 799 Barnesville Road, Barnesville. Burial to follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Funeral services are private by the request of the family. Alleva Funeral Home Inc., Paoli, is in charge of arrangements.
