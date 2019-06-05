Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Mark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Mark Obituary
Anthony J. Mark, 56, of Villas, N.J., formerly of Pottsville, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019.

He was a son of Shelby J. Wheary and Anthony E. Mark.

He was a veteran of the Army and the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony E. Mark, and his paternal grandmother, Helen M. Dolla.

Surviving are his loving and devoted fiancee, Denise Bachofen; his sister, Angela Mark Gruber; his brother, Christian C. Mark; stepbrothers and a stepsister; his children, Anthony J. Mark, Gregory Mark, Tabitha Mark, Tiffany Mark; four grandchildren, Leon, Alexis, Kaya and Kayden.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. June 29, at Mountainside Bible Church, Palo Alto. Friends and family are invited to attend. Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, N.J., has charge. Info and condolences may be found at spilkerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now