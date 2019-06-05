|
Anthony J. Mark, 56, of Villas, N.J., formerly of Pottsville, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019.
He was a son of Shelby J. Wheary and Anthony E. Mark.
He was a veteran of the Army and the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony E. Mark, and his paternal grandmother, Helen M. Dolla.
Surviving are his loving and devoted fiancee, Denise Bachofen; his sister, Angela Mark Gruber; his brother, Christian C. Mark; stepbrothers and a stepsister; his children, Anthony J. Mark, Gregory Mark, Tabitha Mark, Tiffany Mark; four grandchildren, Leon, Alexis, Kaya and Kayden.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. June 29, at Mountainside Bible Church, Palo Alto. Friends and family are invited to attend. Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, N.J., has charge. Info and condolences may be found at spilkerfuneralhome.com.
