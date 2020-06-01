|
Anthony John Miernicki Sr., of Saint Helena Island, S.C., formerly of Shenandoah, passed away May 12, 2020.
Anthony was a son of the late John A. and Josephine Stanulonis Miernicki, of Shenandoah.
Anthony graduated from Shenandoah Catholic High School, where he excelled in basketball and football. He graduated from Villanova University and Dickinson School of Law. Anthony was a member of John Reed Society at Dickinson School of Law, where he and his wife, Nancy, sponsor a scholarship for deserving students from Schuylkill County to attend the Dickinson School of Law.
Anthony spent his entire legal career practicing law in Shenandoah and Schuylkill County. Anthony served as a Schuylkill County Assistant District Attorney from 1967-81.
Anthony was a member of St. Casimir Church, Polish American Fire Company, Schuylkill County Bar Association and The Jerry Wolman North Anthracite Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jennifer Nojunas and her husband, Matthew, of Arizona, Anthony Jr. and his wife, Barbara, Colorado, Tracie Gantz and her husband, Mark Maliniak, of South Carolina. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be private due to COVID-19. Due to Anthony's love of Shenandoah, donations maybe made to Downtown Shenandoah Inc., 116 N. Main St., Shenandoah, PA 17976.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 1, 2020