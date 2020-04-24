Home

More Obituaries for Anthony Kaminski
Anthony Joseph Kaminski


1977 - 2020
Anthony Joseph Kaminski Obituary
Anthony Joseph Kaminski, 42, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 20, 1977, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Stash) Kaminski.

Anthony was a graduate of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School and then earned his CDL certificate at te Luzerne County Community College. He worked as a truck driver for Wegmans Foods.

Anthony was the last surviving member of his immediate family, being preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lainie Marie Kaminski; a brother, Joseph; a sister, Michaeline.

Anthony is survived by his wife of 18 years, Natalie Jean (Moore) Kaminski; two sons, Gage Anthony and Wyatt Alan Kaminski; nephew, Kevin Kaminski; mother-in-law, Debra and her husband, Zbyslaw Zyk; sister-in-law, Rachel and her husband, Ryan Frasnelli; brothers-in-law, Nicholas Carusella and Daniel Zyk; three nieces, Victoria and Vanessa Frasnelli and Dahnika Zyk.

Services and interment will be held at a later date due to the pandemic situation. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
