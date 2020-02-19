|
Anthony "Tony" Kurdilla, 82, a well-known Frackville musician, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Michael O. and Helen Homiak Kurdilla.
Tony was a retired chief petty officer from the Navy. He was a member of Naval Academy Band, Annapolis, Md., and a member of Armed Forces Bicentential Band, touring all 50 states from 1974-76. He played for presidents Johnson, Nixon and Ford. He relocated to Frackville after retiring from the Navy, serving 22 years, to open the successful music store Musicraft. Not only did Tony play, but he also taught music lessons for many years, inspiring many in the career of music.
Tony was known for his musical talents as a woodwind musician who had a great love for playing tenor saxophone. Tony played for many famous people like Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Phyliss Diller, Bobby Vinton, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Jerry Vale, Don Rickles, Milton Berle, Kenny Rogers, John Davidson, Alan Albert, Tommy Tunes, Petula Clark, Lucy Arnez, Alan King, Debbie Gibson, Dorothy Hamell, Johnny Mathias, Perry Como, Tony Bennett, Roberta Flack, The Temptations, Andy Williams, BJ Thomas, Fabian, Juan Lewan, Florence Henderson and more.
Tony belonged to Frackville Elks Lodge 1533, Frackville American Legion Post 398, the former Frackville Masonic Lodge 737 F&AM, where he served as past master twice, and currently a member of Pulaski Masonic Lodge 216 F&AM, Pottsville, Shriners, Fleet Reserve Club, Annapolis, Md., and Navy Musician Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Ann Kurdilla; a brother, Daniel and his wife, Ardith Kurdilla.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Joanne M. Dillman Kurdilla, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in July; his son, Anthony Kurdilla, of Ashland; his daughter, Kim and her husband, Stephen Phillips, of Frackville; his four grandchildren, Dr. Stephen Phillips, DO, and his wife, Kat, Warrant Officer Joseph Phillips and his wife, Jisun, Dominique Kurdilla and Anthony Kurdilla III; his three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Abigail and Rhys Phillips; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. Friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Private interment services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. A Fellowship and Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the services at Frackville Borough Hall - all friends and family are welcome and invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 48 S. Nice St., Frackville, PA 17931, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020