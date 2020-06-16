|
Anthony P. "Tony" Demalis Sr., 88, of Shenandoah, passed away late Saturday night, June 13, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Ralph and Angeline (Murmura) Demalis.
He was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 18 years at the former Purolator Products, Pattersonville. He later worked at Redner's Warehouse Market, Shenandoah.
He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He enjoyed taking trips to the casinos and racetracks. Tony was an avid football and baseball fan having rooted for the Yankees, Phillies, Penn State and Notre Dame. He cherished the time spent with his family and attending the numerous activities and events of his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were three brothers, Daniel and John Demalis and Ralph Demalis Jr., and two sisters, Catherine Stopa and Ann Bulcavage. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are his wife, the former Lucy C. Lindenmuth; three sons, Anthony P. Demalis Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Shenandoah Heights, Michael Demalis, of Shenandoah, and Joseph Demalis and his wife, Lacey, of Maryville, Tenn.; one daughter, Dorothy Carbonaro and her husband, Michael, of Royersford; six grandchildren, Alaina, Emily, Sophia, Joseph, Eva and Benjamin; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at . Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
