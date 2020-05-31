|
Anthony P. "Tony" Vislusky, 72, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg.
Born Nov. 5, 1947, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Anthony and Violet (Dulsky) Vislusky.
Tony was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, where he was a football standout, having been awarded an Allstate Honorable Mention.
Mr. Vislusky was a decorated Army veteran, having served his country in the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Expert Rifle Badge.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a welder for Reading Anthracite Co.
On Aug. 25, 1973, in St. Casimir Church, Shenandoah, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Helen A. Fatula, who survives.
Tony was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Casimir Church. He was a well-known and loved coach for the Shenandoah Little League and the Shenandoah Mini Football program. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Jerry Wolman-Northern Anthracite Chapter on Oct. 9, 2011, and received the Meritorious Achievement Award. Tony was a former member of Polish American Fire Company, Shenandoah.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were four sisters, Rose Ann Pribish, Dolores Vislusky, Maryann Polaconis and Janet Palmer; two brothers-in-law, James Pribish and Alex Chesonis.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of almost 47 years, Helen A. Vislusky, are two sons, Anthony J. Vislusky and his companion, Melissa Deneau, of Harrisburg, and Brian J. Vislusky and his wife, Kara, of New York; two granddaughters, Bayley and Brianna Vislusky; two sisters, Carol Howchick and her husband, John, of Shenandoah, and Margaret Chesonis, of Shenandoah Heights; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Collatos and her husband, George, of Florida, and Debra Armenante and her husband, Mitchell, of North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, James Palmer, of New Boston, and Joseph Polaconis, of Ohio; nieces, nephews and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, when pandemic restrictions are relaxed will be announced. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
