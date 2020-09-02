Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
April M. Mahmod

April M. Mahmod Obituary

April M. Mahmod, 36, of Shenandoah, tragically passed away Aug. 30, 2020.

Born Dec. 12, 1983, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of John and Carol (Glowacki) Mahmod, of Shenandoah.

April was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and McCann's School of Business. She was currently employed by Lowe's Distribution Center, Pottsville.

Surviving are her daughter, Jordyn Nevaeh Mahmod, who was the love of her life. Also surviving are her brother, Johnny Mahmod and his fiancée, Jessica Petchul, of Shenandoah; a niece Malaya, whom she loved dearly; aunts, uncles and cousins, and her cats, whom she adored - Butterscotch, Jezzabelle and Heidi.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Scripture services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
